Timothy Joseph "Tim" Weber
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Timothy "Tim" Joseph Weber

November 17, 1950-June 10, 2021

Timothy "Tim" Joseph Weber, 70, of Coal Valley, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colona, IL. Reverend Peter Zorjan will celebrate. Burial will follow at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, IL. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Recitation of Rosary will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family

Tim was born November 17, 1950, the son of Ervin and Mary (Seys) Weber, in Geneseo, IL. He graduated from Orion High School, class of 1968. He married Debra Ann Vinstrand on November 20, 1971. She preceded him in death on January 20, 1983. He married Marie Ghys on February 27, 1991. Tim was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed boating, fishing, tractor pulls, taking day trips and farming, which he has done his whole life. He also enjoyed visiting with other farmers and friends at the local coffee shops. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Marie, Coal Valley; children, Connie (Tim) Flowers, Colona, Dan (Erica) Weber, Geneseo, Carrie Lamb, Bettendorf, IA, Michele (Steve) Weber-Enck, Osco, Christi Weber, Osco and Brian (Marah) Billiet, Allen, TX; grandchildren, Tanner, Tyler, and Jaide Flower; Ezra and Isaac Kropf, Bella, Quentin, and Ryleigh Lamb, Kenny and Kenna Weber, Gage Mallum, Lennon Alexander, and Addison Billiet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Mary; his wife, Debra, and his son Jim Weber.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Jun
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Colona, IL
So very sorry for your loss. I wish you peace and comfort in this trying time
Judi Anthony
June 16, 2021
