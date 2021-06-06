Tiwala J. Moore

May 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Tiwala J. Moore, 41, of Rock Island, passed away Monday May 31, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Des Moines.

A livestreamed memorial service will be held 1:00pm, Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Ivy Moore; siblings, Gail Moore (Thurman Nelson), Kimberly McGlone, Sharron Ferguson, Claudine Anders, Boshi Ferguson, Veronica Johnson, Margaret Johnson; special friend, Quincy Garrett; nephews, Malik Moore, Idris Thomas, Isaiah Moore; a host of extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.