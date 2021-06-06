Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiwala J. Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Tiwala J. Moore

May 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Tiwala J. Moore, 41, of Rock Island, passed away Monday May 31, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Des Moines.

A livestreamed memorial service will be held 1:00pm, Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Ivy Moore; siblings, Gail Moore (Thurman Nelson), Kimberly McGlone, Sharron Ferguson, Claudine Anders, Boshi Ferguson, Veronica Johnson, Margaret Johnson; special friend, Quincy Garrett; nephews, Malik Moore, Idris Thomas, Isaiah Moore; a host of extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Jun
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.