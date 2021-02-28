Todd Allyn Greenman

June 22, 1970- February 25, 2021

ALPHA-Mr. Todd Allyn Greenman, 50, of Alpha, Illinois passed away February 25, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois surrounded by his family.

Todd was born June 22, 1970, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Michael and Ruby Spencer Greenman. He married Brandice Smith on May 21, 1994, at St. Anthony's in Matherville, Illinois. Todd was a member of the AlWood graduating class of 1988. He received his BS degree in Business Administration from Illinois State University in 1992.

Todd was a Country Financial Agent in Woodhull for the past 24 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and attended St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull, Illinois. He enjoyed watching and coaching his sons in all of their sporting activities, golf, side-by-side rides with his puppies, his 1966 Nova Classic Car which he owned since he was 16, and was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Currently, he was the assistant varsity basketball coach for the Ridgewood Spartans.

Todd is survived by his wife, Brandice; his three sons, Ridge Allyn, Briar Wayne, and Ganon David; puppy girls, Hazel and Lucie; parents Ruby and Ron Naslund, Alpha, and Michael and Marcia Greenman, Rio; mother-in-law, Nancy Smith, Silvis; brother, Paul (Traci) Greenman, Alpha; brother-in-law, Shea Smith, Silvis; sister-in-laws, Stephenie Smith, Galesburg, and Tara (Chad) Case, Dahinda; nieces, Bailee Case, Alex (Matt) Segona, Kelsi (Taylor) Westhoff, Kali Bedford, and Kaci (Evan Curry) Bedford; one great-niece, Lillian Westhoff; and one great-nephew, Harrison Westhoff.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Roland and Lillian Spencer, Allyn Greenman, and Kenneth and Aileen Wenstrom; and father-in-law, Ronald Smith.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Private funeral services will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull, Illinois. Father John Burns will officiate. Burial will be in Alpha Cemetery, Alpha. Memorials may be made to the family to assist his sons' education.