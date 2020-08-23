Tom L. Proksch

August 9, 1949-August 19, 2020

MILAN-Tom L. Proksch, 71, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at home.

His family plans to have a celebration of his life and memorial gathering at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Tom was born August 9, 1949 in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of Richard and Lucille (Biebinger) Proksch. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served three tours of duty. Tom married Bonnie L. Swinford on September 29, 1967 in Milan.

He was a tool and dye maker for 30 years with J.I. Case/C.N.H. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie, of Milan; son, Tom Proksch, Milan; granddaughters, Lindsey and Alyssa Proksch; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family; and special friend, Mark "Ollie" Thornton, Monmouth, Ill.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; eight sisters; and two brothers.

