Tom Tredway

September 4, 1935-April 10, 2022

HAMPTON-Tom Tredway, 86, of Hampton passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home.

Those who knew and loved Tom are welcome to gather in a celebration of life from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at The Bend Event Center, East Moline, with a short program to start at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made in care of River Bend Food Bank.

Tom was born on September 4, 1935, in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of John and Melanya (Scorby) Tredway. He married Catherine "Kate" Craft in 1991 in Galena, IL.

Tom grew his life and legacy while at Augustana College. He earned his bachelor's from Augustana in 1957 and returned in 1964 as a history teacher. He was then named the Dean of Faculty in 1970 and President of the college in 1975. He went on to serve as president for 28 years before retiring in 2003.

Tom was a bicyclist for over 40 years and enjoyed riding the bike paths along the Mississippi River and country roads in Illinois and Iowa. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the conversations and dialogue that such books inspired with others. Tom will forever be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his readiness to laugh.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kate; son, Dan Tredway (Cheyenne, WY); daughter, Rebecca Tredway (Los Alamos, NM); grandson, Caleb Langenbrunner (Los Alamos, NM); and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, goddaughters and dear friends old and young, far and near.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Ann Scorby; his sister, Christie Rowland; and brother-in-law, Brit Rowland (both of Mesa, AZ).

The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, patient care techs, housekeepers, and nutrition staff of Genesis East CIU for their expertise, kindness, and care; and the nurses of UnityPoint Hospice for their compassion and grace.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.