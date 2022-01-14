Tony Esposito

February 16, 1923-January 2, 2022

Funeral services for Tony Esposito, 98, of Moline, IL, will be 11:30 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be 10-11 am Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Mr. Esposito passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Genesis, Silvis.

Tony was born February 16, 1923, in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Jennie (Colella) Esposito. He married Antoinette Posateri June 12, 1948, in Rock Island. She passed away June 25, 2006.

Tony attended East Moline Schools and graduated from United Township High school in June of 1940. He worked a short time at John Deere while attending St Ambrose College. He enjoyed golf and being a caddy at Short Hills Country Club from 1936-39. He was Caddy Champion at Short Hills in 1939. He played for St. Ambrose from 1946-50 and Velie Cup during the 40's. He was former champion at Indian Bluff Golf Course where he had 3 hole in ones (not to mention his hole in one at Short Hills CC.)! He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-45 where he was stationed in North Africa, Italy and the Pacific Theater. He graduated from St. Ambrose in 1950.

Survivors include his children, JoAnne (Steve) Jackson, Bettendorf, IA, Amy (Mike) Kuberski, Evergreen, CO, and John Esposito, Moline; grandchildren, Jeremy (Carmen), Jamie, Stephanie (Aaron), Cara (Derick), and Nate; great grandchildren, Jack, Isabelle, Emma,. Aiden, Ben, Cam, Stella Rose, Cade, and Tatum; and his brother, Sam Rice, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Sam Rice; wife; son, Anthony John Esposito; siblings, Frank Rice, Joey Esposito, and Anna Gaeta.

Memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thanks Dr Castro and Dr. Puri for their outstanding care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.