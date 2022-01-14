Menu
Tony Esposito
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Tony Esposito

February 16, 1923-January 2, 2022

Funeral services for Tony Esposito, 98, of Moline, IL, will be 11:30 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be 10-11 am Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Mr. Esposito passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Genesis, Silvis.

Tony was born February 16, 1923, in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Jennie (Colella) Esposito. He married Antoinette Posateri June 12, 1948, in Rock Island. She passed away June 25, 2006.

Tony attended East Moline Schools and graduated from United Township High school in June of 1940. He worked a short time at John Deere while attending St Ambrose College. He enjoyed golf and being a caddy at Short Hills Country Club from 1936-39. He was Caddy Champion at Short Hills in 1939. He played for St. Ambrose from 1946-50 and Velie Cup during the 40's. He was former champion at Indian Bluff Golf Course where he had 3 hole in ones (not to mention his hole in one at Short Hills CC.)! He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-45 where he was stationed in North Africa, Italy and the Pacific Theater. He graduated from St. Ambrose in 1950.

Survivors include his children, JoAnne (Steve) Jackson, Bettendorf, IA, Amy (Mike) Kuberski, Evergreen, CO, and John Esposito, Moline; grandchildren, Jeremy (Carmen), Jamie, Stephanie (Aaron), Cara (Derick), and Nate; great grandchildren, Jack, Isabelle, Emma,. Aiden, Ben, Cam, Stella Rose, Cade, and Tatum; and his brother, Sam Rice, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Sam Rice; wife; son, Anthony John Esposito; siblings, Frank Rice, Joey Esposito, and Anna Gaeta.

Memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thanks Dr Castro and Dr. Puri for their outstanding care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
3207 60th St, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the Esposito family. Amy, I was saddened to read about the passing of your father. He was a member at my church, Christ the King. He led a long & celebrated life. May he rest in peace.
Deanna (Hoffman) Johannes
January 26, 2022
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your father.
Phyllis & Steve Huber
January 14, 2022
Our children all went to Washington School when Mr. Esposito was the principle. They liked and respected him as did all the parents. One funny story, one Christmas when he was Santa Claus one of our boys was talking to him and finally said "I know that's you Mr Esposito, I see your watch." I'm sure your family is blessed with many happy memories.
Karen Ott
January 14, 2022
