Trond E. Adams

October 22, 1938-January 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Trond E. Adams, 83, of Rock Island died Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. He was born October 22nd, 1938 in Rock Island, Illinois to Helen and Harold Adams. On December 3rd, 1960, he married Jerlean Adams celebrating 50 years of marital bliss until she died in 2011.

Trond worked at Wonder Bread Bakery ending up as a Materials/Receiving Manager. He immensely loved both his job and his co-workers. After 43 years, he retired and started another career as a parts driver for B & B Truck and Trailer and worked there until the present time.

Trond was a compassionate, loving soul who never complained and was very private. Still, he never met a stranger and was always willing to assist anyone, making sure they receive the help or guidance they needed. As an avid fisherman, he enjoyed the lakes surrounding Spooner, Wisconsin while on summer vacations with his family. He also enjoyed metal detecting and the local casinos. However, his greatest enjoyment was sharing time with his family and friends.

Trond is survived by his son, Dr. Coethe Adams, M.D.; daughter, Tronda Adams; grandchildren, Coethe Adams II and Eliana Adams; sisters, Cordelia (Det) Adams-Davis and Toni Turner; brothers, Harold (Carolyn) Adams; Kermit /Poncho (Toni) Adams and Keith (Judy) Brody; special Aunt Etta Mae Strickland, special friends Bobby Steele, John Chapman, and Dean Guyette along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerome (Tubby) Adams, Roland Harper, and Krist Adams.

A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

