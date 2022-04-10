Turamiere "TC" D. Lewis

June 8, 1968-April 7, 2022

Turamiere "TC" D. Lewis, 53, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Genesis-Illini, Silvis.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family, payable to Treasur Lewis.

Turamiere was born on June 8, 1968 in Moline, the son of William "Billy" Cribbs and Doris Lewis. He was married to Tiffany Holmes, who preceded him in death. Turamiere worked as a line worker at Tyson's Foods where he was known for his positivity. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed his cars and old-school music, and was an excellent chef who enjoyed feeding his loved ones. Turamiere loved life and everything that came with it, especially his family. Turamiere's active membership at Temple Baptist Church included singing with the male chorus, doing bus ministry for the youth, and serving as an usher.

Turamiere is survived by his father, William "Billy" Cribbs; mother and stepfather, Doris and Gerald McLaughlin; children, Turamiere T. Lewis, Terrence (Ali) Lewis, Treasur Lewis, and Travis Lewis; grandchildren, Aniyah and Andrae Lewis; brothers, Kenneth (Jennifer) Lewis, Chance Thomas, Stanley Kimmins, Terrence (Elva) Watson, sister Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tiffany Holmes; uncle, Terry Lewis; and grandmother, Virginia Davis.

Online condolences may be left to Turamiere's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Turamiere's family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who assisted him at any point with his healthcare.