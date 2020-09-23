Tyrice Davis

August 22, 1970-September 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Tyrice Davis, 50 of Davenport, departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Tyrice was born in Chicago, Illinois, August 22, 1970; the sixth child of Willie B. and Lola Jean (Clayton) Davis. He was a 1989 graduate of United Township High School. Tyrice was a very high spirited and out going person. He would come to your aid at a moment notice. Tyrice encouraged others to do the best they could in life even when faced with great obstacles. He loved his family and friends; Tyrice will be greatly missed by all.

Those left to cherish his memory, are his children, Trevale D. Davis, Marie L Erwin, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Deandrea Felgenhauer, Davenport, six grandchildren, his siblings, Darlene Clayton, Carbon Cliff, Gwendolyn Davis Sanders, St. Louis, Missouri, Phyllis Davis, St. Louis, Missouri, David Clayton, Moline, Willie B. Davis, Jr., Clinton, Lori A. Davis, Rock Island, Sarah L. Davis, Moline, and Michelle Davis, Silvis, his aunts, Louise Ollie, Chicago, Maxine Wilkins, Carbon Cliff, Marilyn Tyler, Davenport, Alice Clayton, Chicago, Barbara Clayton, East Moline, and his uncle, Andre Clayton, East Moline and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special daughter, Christie Erwin, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lola Davis and a son, Tasmanian A. Davis.

