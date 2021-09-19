Menu
Vada June Hicks
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Erie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Vada June Hicks

June 25, 1925-September 8, 2021

Vada June Hicks, 96, of Poteau, OK, formerly of Cordova, IL, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Poteau. Graveside Services in the Cordova Cemetery were private. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.

Vada was born June 25, 1925 in Erie, IL, the daughter of John "Jack" and Mabel (Peckham) Redell. She graduated from Erie High School, then married Arthur R. Hicks. Vada was a homemaker and took care of the duties on the farm to help her husband. After retiring from farming, she enjoyed working at Caroline's Food Store in Cordova. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Vada is survived by her son, Bruce Hicks, Stigler, OK; grandchildren, Alan (Melody) Hicks, Stigler, OK, Joey Hicks, FL; and great-granddaughters, Kaylyn, Harmony, and Alexa Hicks. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeannie Gonzalez, and Donna Web.

Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was an awesome lady - I miss sitting and talking with her be Art. They will always have a place in our hearts.
Teresa Myers
October 4, 2021
