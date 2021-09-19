Vada June Hicks

June 25, 1925-September 8, 2021

Vada June Hicks, 96, of Poteau, OK, formerly of Cordova, IL, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Poteau. Graveside Services in the Cordova Cemetery were private. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.

Vada was born June 25, 1925 in Erie, IL, the daughter of John "Jack" and Mabel (Peckham) Redell. She graduated from Erie High School, then married Arthur R. Hicks. Vada was a homemaker and took care of the duties on the farm to help her husband. After retiring from farming, she enjoyed working at Caroline's Food Store in Cordova. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Vada is survived by her son, Bruce Hicks, Stigler, OK; grandchildren, Alan (Melody) Hicks, Stigler, OK, Joey Hicks, FL; and great-granddaughters, Kaylyn, Harmony, and Alexa Hicks. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeannie Gonzalez, and Donna Web.

Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonbodefh.com.