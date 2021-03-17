Rev. Van U Flowers, Sr.

July 18, 1946-March 14, 2021

Cremation rites will be conducted. Private family memorial service will be held. Public visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The service will be livestreamed Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed on Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. obituary page at esterdahl.com. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #246. Memorials may be made to Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Family Statement

It is with great sadness that the family shares the passing of a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. God dispatched His angels to East Moline on March 14, 2021 and took the hands of one of His most faithful servants, Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. The family would like to thank everyone for their continuous prayers and requests that no calls or visits are made at this time.

Biography

Rev. Van U. Flowers is a 3rd-generation AME and a member of the Ministry since 2002. He is a native of the 4th Episcopal District, son of Ursley C. Flowers and Beverly D. Dixon. Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. spiritual growth and development were inspired and nurtured by the members of Gaines Chapel AME Church in East Moline, IL.

From birth, Van was taught to strive for excellence, and in 1964 enlisted in the United States Army. He was sent to Viet Nam, where he served for 15 months in Can Rahn Bay.

His professional career included GED in the United States Army in 1964, Associate Degree at RETS electronic school in 1973 in Rock Island, IL. Employment as an Expeller Operator at Oscar Meyer company, Senior Technical Representative at Xerox, both in Davenport, IA. He was also the 1st black slow-pitch umpire in the Quad Cities, joining in 1969. He was also football umpire and basketball referee for the Quad Cities Western Big 6 in Illinois and the Mississippi BIG 10, in Iowa. He also played and coached for many teams, women, men, and boys alike. He was later an avid golfer.

After some successful tenures in life, Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. stepped out in life to become a lifetime Minister in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was ordained a local Deacon in 2005 and a local elder in 2007. He pastored Bethel AME Church, Clinton, IA where he was able to not only shepherd the people, but to purchase a beautiful church while under God's care.

Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. died on March 14, 2021, after a brief illness. For over 50 years, he was married to his best friend and the love of his life, Myrline. God blessed this union with two sons: Van (Carolyn) Flowers, Jr. & Merlin (Mary Mendoza) Flowers. Van had 3 other children, Kimberly Williams, Kosha Arbuckle, and Toniika Wakefield; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Mervyn) Collins, Colbert (Joyce) Dotson and Beverly Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rev. Van U. Flowers, Sr. was proceeded in death by his father, Ursley C. Flowers, mother, Beverly D. Dixon, sister, Colleen Flowers, and brother, Mizell Dotson III.

Please be in prayer for this wonderful family.