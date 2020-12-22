Velvet J. Bailey

September 9, 1952-December 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Velvet J. Bailey, 68 of East Moline, IL passed away peacefully December 21st surrounded in love.

Born September 9, 1952 to Herman and Alice (Fiekert) Ackman in Galesburg, IL, Velvet was passionate in life and an undercover romantic. Fittingly, after nearly 50 years in partnership, she married the love of her life, Charlie F. Bailey on December 19, 2020; her final wish.

After high school she worked as Owner Operator of Bailey and Royal Cab Companies. She earned AA's in Business and Communication from BlackHawk. Velvet managed operations for Bailey Construction, founded Watertown Youth Committee and provided dance opportunities through Dance Connection.

Velvet loved to love people. She spent her life working with youth and families in the community to ensure that youth found value in themselves and attained life skills to be successful. She diligently provided opportunities for youth to experience the arts, volunteer and attend camps.

Velvet actively served Mount Zion Church as bible schoolteacher, kitchen committee and leader. She performed editing/advisory work for communications. She will be remembered for her tenacity, determination, strength and overall passion for life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Alvin and Andy. Velvet is survived by her loving spouse Charlie F. Bailey; children: Renita Bailey, Charlotte (George) Bailey, Cassandra McCullough, Candice (John) Tapia, Cecelia Bailey, Clarissa Bailey (Jared Hughes), Charlie T. Bailey (Sarah Hillman), grandchildren, and extended and "adopted" family.

The family extends sincere thanks to everyone at Fresenius Kidney Center, Hope Creek, Genesis and Trinity Medical Centers, Dr. Kontos, Dr. Mostafa, and Dr. Ade for many years of care of our beloved mother.

Continuing to inspire change in youth, memorial donations may be made to Wildwood Hills Ranch, Des Moines, IA. A memorial butterfly release will be held this spring.

