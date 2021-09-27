Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Veneta I. DeKeyrel
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Veneta I. DeKeyrel

October 31, 1931-September 24, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY-Veneta I. DeKeyrel, 89, of Illinois City, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sunnybrook of Muscatine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, where a Rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the Illinois City Cemetery.

Veneta was born on October 31, 1931 in Illinois City, daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Cannam) Asay. She married Paul DeKeyrel on January 8, 1949 in Milan. Veneta was a cook for Illinois City Elementary for 24 years, retiring in 2006. In addition, Veneta and Paul kept busy raising tomatoes for Heinz and going to local farmer's markets. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Harvey (Janet) DeKeyrel, Seaton; Rene (Donna) DeKeyrel, Illinois City, Roger (Priscilla) DeKeyrel, Illinois City, Bruce (Lori) DeKeyrel, Illinois City, Melanie (Carl) Geertz, New Boston, Hope (Jason) Curry, Muscatine and Amy (Tim) Robinson, Illinois City; son-in-law, Jeffrey Bennett, New Boston; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and her girl, (dog) "Ruby".

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Janet; and brothers, Carroll and Marvin Asay.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
Best Damn pickled veggies ever made. And I mean Ever- Both will be Fondly missed.
Mike B
Friend
October 4, 2021
