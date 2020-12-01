Vera D. Hodges

August 24, 1925-November 29, 2020

ALEDO-Vera D. Hodges, 95 of Aledo, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Private family graveside services will be held at Glade City Cemetery, Blandinsville, Illinois. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Vera Dell Phillips was born on August 24, 1925 in Scotland County, Missouri to Ambrose & Sina (Corwin) Phillips. She married William H. Hodges on June 7, 1944 in Macomb, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1982.

Vera was a homemaker and cleaned houses for many people in the Aledo area into her 80's. She was always doing for others and had a true servant heart. Vera enjoyed visiting with friends and family and having tea with her lady friends. She attended Trinity Presbyterian Church, Aledo.

Those left to cherish Vera's memory include her sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis Hodges of Wasilla, AK; Phil & Julie Hodges of Plymouth, IL and Lyndon & Melissa Hodges of Aledo; 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and 2 lovingly expected. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Luan; brother, Dennis Phillips and a sister, Erma Deere.