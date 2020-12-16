Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernon A. "Vern" Caldwell
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Vernon " Vern" A. Caldwell

February 25, 1947-December 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Vernon " Vern" A. Caldwell, 73, East Moline, IL passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island, surrounded by his loved ones. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Vern was born on February 25, 1947 in Disney, KY, the son of Jess M Caldwell and Hassie Thomas. He married Elaine E Lessard on May 14, 1988 in Coal Valley, IL. Vern retired from the City of Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department in 2017 after 27 years of service. He and his wife enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, dancing and riding motorcycles together. Vern never knew a stranger and had a caring soul. He was an excellent cook, from his ham hocks and beans to smoking his favorite cut of meat on the grill. Great Grandpa Vern loved babysitting his great grandson Jensen. His infectious smile will forever be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine, children; Tina (Chris) Geritano, Colona, IL, Sherry (Keith) Eastman, Bettendorf, IA, Tracey (Tony) Earl, Hampton, IL, Jason (Tammy) Caldwell, East Moline, IL, Sonya (Jay) Seigler, Long Grove, IA, Nichole (Brent) Ranney, Blue Grass, IA and Justin (Jennifer) Caldwell, East Moline, IL, fourteen grandchildren, a great grandson and sister Kathleen (Denver) Cox, Lebanon, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Benny and James.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Had a great summer with you Vern and Elaine 2018 , so caring and considerate of our needs. Loved the time we spent with you at your house.. We love will miss you Vern , RIP .
Tina& Mike
December 18, 2020
Vern was a great guy, He will be truly missed. Thoughts and prays to the family. Enjoyed talking to him when he came into the store. Always had a story to tell. Missy L Arnold Motor Supply
Melissa Lewis @ Arnold Motor Supply
December 18, 2020
Love you Aunt Elaine! Think of you and praying for you.
Rebecca Masters
December 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Redmann
December 17, 2020
Know that our thoughts are with the family. Vern will be missed.
Mike & Cindy Dooley
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you over the loss of your loved one. Rest in peace Vern Sorry we're not able to be there.
Vito and Susan Sparacello
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results