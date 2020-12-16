Vernon " Vern" A. Caldwell

February 25, 1947-December 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Vernon " Vern" A. Caldwell, 73, East Moline, IL passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island, surrounded by his loved ones. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Vern was born on February 25, 1947 in Disney, KY, the son of Jess M Caldwell and Hassie Thomas. He married Elaine E Lessard on May 14, 1988 in Coal Valley, IL. Vern retired from the City of Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department in 2017 after 27 years of service. He and his wife enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, dancing and riding motorcycles together. Vern never knew a stranger and had a caring soul. He was an excellent cook, from his ham hocks and beans to smoking his favorite cut of meat on the grill. Great Grandpa Vern loved babysitting his great grandson Jensen. His infectious smile will forever be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine, children; Tina (Chris) Geritano, Colona, IL, Sherry (Keith) Eastman, Bettendorf, IA, Tracey (Tony) Earl, Hampton, IL, Jason (Tammy) Caldwell, East Moline, IL, Sonya (Jay) Seigler, Long Grove, IA, Nichole (Brent) Ranney, Blue Grass, IA and Justin (Jennifer) Caldwell, East Moline, IL, fourteen grandchildren, a great grandson and sister Kathleen (Denver) Cox, Lebanon, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Benny and James.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com