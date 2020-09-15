Vernon Staelens

April 4, 1928- September 13, 2020

MOLINE-Vernon E. "Vern" Staelens, 92, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 11am Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to American Red Cross.

Vern was born April 4, 1928 in Moline, the son of Frank and Gerada (DeGetter) Staelens. He married Anna Mae "Annie" Manuel Mugerdichian on August 31, 1968 in Rock Island.

Vern was a U.S. Army veteran having served in WWII. He retired after 36 years from Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Company, Rock Island as a crew leader.

Vern was a first team Northwest Conference Football selection, named All State Illinois High School Football Team and made the Illinois State track meet in the district. He was the first sophomore to play varsity football and basketball at Rocky and played guard for the undefeated football team in 1944. After returning from service, he played football for the semi-pro team the Quad City Mohawks. He also played softball for Parker's Tap, Montgomery Elevator, Lou Reedy's and Colman Florist. He loved to play golf where he had 4 holes in one, fishing, cooking, gardening and he was a hat collector with currently 2000 hats.

Vern was a member of East End Club, former member of Davenport Elks 298 and Vikings Club and was a 32 Degree Mason Doric Lodge 319, Moline.

Survivors include his wife, Annie, daughters, Cindi Tsaboukos, San Jose, CA, and Kimberly Halsey, A.P., D.O.M. (Thomas Chapman), Inyerness, FL and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Hockaday.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com