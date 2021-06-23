Menu
Vickie Anne Gleason
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Vickie Anne Gleason

December 30, 1959-June 21, 2021

Vickie Anne Gleason, 61, of LeClaire passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by loved ones.

Vickie was born Dec. 30, 1959 to James and Doris(Murphy) Murray in Portsmouth, VA. She graduated from PVHS in 1978. Vickie married her high school sweetheart, Mike Gleason, on June 30, 1978. They were married 32 years and had one daughter, Stacey. Mike passed away May 8, 2010.

Vickie worked for United Health Group for 35 years. She enjoyed her pets: dogs Max and Murray and cat Meeka, shopping, playing the slots, dining out, live music, and a good book.

Vickie is survived by her daughter Stacey Gilliland, her husband Mike, and their son Braden; her loving boyfriend Paul Lams; Paul's son James; siblings: Scott Murray, his wife Julie; Jim Murray, his wife Mary Anne; and Janet Hill & her husband Ken; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, 28200 226th St Pl, LeClaire, IA at 4 pm with visitation one hour prior. Thanks to the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff with Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. You truly helped to make Vickie's last days more comfortable, honorable, and loving.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
28200 226th St Pl, LeClaire, IA
Jun
24
Service
4:00p.m.
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
28200 226th St Pl, LeClaire, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Vickie. Although its been a long time since we seen each other i have fond memories of going to the Murray's with my parents and playing games. My thoughts are with the family.
Donna Matlock Takmajian
Friend
June 25, 2021
Vickie and I didn't know each other long but we stayed in touch by email and Facebook. I enjoyed our time together very much. I will miss my friend very much. My prayers go out to her family and other friends. Hugs to all.
Judy Rockwell
Friend
June 24, 2021
Aunt Vickie was one of the kindest and strongest women I have ever known. Her laughter was contagious and I will miss her tremendously. I am so thankful that she had all of you to help her through. I have you all in my thoughts and prayers. Love Christine
Christine Berry
Family
June 24, 2021
You will be missed, however the memories are sweet. Rest In Peace Vickie, and know that you were a bright spot in my life for many years.
Denise Argo
Friend
June 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kathryn Spence
Work
June 23, 2021
