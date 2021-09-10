Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Vickie Reber Koker
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Vickie Reber Koker

March 24, 1957-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Vickie Reber Koker, 64, died at her home on September 7, 2021. Private services in Moline will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the "Friends of Riverside Park Gardens" at Riverside Park Moline, IL.

Vickie was born March 24, 1957 in Moline to Eugene and Donna Mountain Reber. She was a graduate of Moline Senior High School class of 1975.

Vickie worked at Desaulniers Printing Company as purchasing manager for several years and later worked for 23 years at Colona House, East Moline, as the property manager. She retired in 2016. Vickie was kind and compassionate to the problems of others and always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, swimming, crafts and decorating. Vickie considered her son her greatest accomplishment and the love of her life.

Survivors include husband Mark Koker, N. Fort Myers, son Chad Koker and daughter in law Jennifer Specht, Anchorage AK and son in law Jose Bueras Dupont, Seattle WA. Sisters Jeanine (Gary) Clapp, N. Fort Myers and Glenda (Kenneth) Webb, Sunrise Beach, MO. Best friend Lori Leebold DeJonghe, Moline.

She was preceded in death by parents, son Derik Bueras Dupont and little buddy Domino.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna Dual donated $20 in Vickie's name to Friends of Riverside Park Gardens. From all of us at Friends, our condolences to all the family. Vickie was a dedicated volunteer and a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Greg Bouljon
Other
September 16, 2021
Diane Wolf, a good friend of Vickie's, made a donation on her behalf to the Friends of Riverside Park Gardens of $25. Vickie was such a good member/volunteer at Riverside. She will be missed. Our condolences to all of you.
Greg Bouljon
Other
September 15, 2021
Mark, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cindy Sears Brill
September 14, 2021
With great sympathy to Mark & Family. Know you are all in our hearts and prayers for peace & comfort.
Brian & Jane Ward
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mark. Thoughts and prayers for you and yours.
Tee & Kevin Williamson
September 10, 2021
Mark sorry for you loss I know how hard it. My condolences
Karen st. John
September 10, 2021
The Zeitler Family sends out our deepest sympathy and prayers for you and your family through this most difficult time
Joel Zeitler
September 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family and friends.
Kim Forber
School
September 10, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathies.
Abby Cox & Family
Other
September 10, 2021
My Deepest Condolences!! So sorry to hear of Vickie's passing. May she Rest in Peace
Rhonda (Fogle)Schachel
Friend
September 10, 2021
God saw her getting tired, and a cure was not to be , So he put his arms around her and whispered " Come with me" With tearful eyes we watched her, and saw her pass away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A Golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best . Therese Williamson Rest in Peace girlfriend ! I love you, I´ll miss you, we will be together again.
Lori Leebold /DeJonghe
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results