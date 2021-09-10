Vickie Reber Koker

March 24, 1957-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Vickie Reber Koker, 64, died at her home on September 7, 2021. Private services in Moline will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the "Friends of Riverside Park Gardens" at Riverside Park Moline, IL.

Vickie was born March 24, 1957 in Moline to Eugene and Donna Mountain Reber. She was a graduate of Moline Senior High School class of 1975.

Vickie worked at Desaulniers Printing Company as purchasing manager for several years and later worked for 23 years at Colona House, East Moline, as the property manager. She retired in 2016. Vickie was kind and compassionate to the problems of others and always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, swimming, crafts and decorating. Vickie considered her son her greatest accomplishment and the love of her life.

Survivors include husband Mark Koker, N. Fort Myers, son Chad Koker and daughter in law Jennifer Specht, Anchorage AK and son in law Jose Bueras Dupont, Seattle WA. Sisters Jeanine (Gary) Clapp, N. Fort Myers and Glenda (Kenneth) Webb, Sunrise Beach, MO. Best friend Lori Leebold DeJonghe, Moline.

She was preceded in death by parents, son Derik Bueras Dupont and little buddy Domino.