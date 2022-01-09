Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper

March 2, 1954-January 6, 2022

Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper, 67, of Milan, IL, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022 at her home.

Memorial visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, followed by a memorial celebration of Vicki's life at 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island on Friday, January 14. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Vicki was born March 2, 1954 in Rock Island, IL, a daughter of Victor and Bernadine Boesch Schaecher. She married Brian H. Jasper on May 26, 1973 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2015.

She worked in customer service for many years with A.T. & T., and later with MidAmerican Energy. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Amy Groene, Milan; Laura (David) Otten, Moline, Christopher Jasper, Milan and Steven Jasper, Milan; grandchildren, Lauren Groene and Liam Otten; siblings, Laurie Jones, Dallas, TX, Dan (Marilyn) Schaecher, Edwardsville, IL, Sue (Ron) Stritesky, Milan, Debbie Jasper, East Moline, Mary (Thomas) Pearson, Milan, Mike (Kim) Schaecher, Milan, Kevin (Beth) Schaecher, Dixon, IA, and Jon (Sue) Schaecher, Milan; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Beth (Rick) Ater, Rock Island, and Kathy Jasper, Moline.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband; parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fran and Mal Jasper; and brothers-in-law, Mark Jasper and Greg Jasper.

