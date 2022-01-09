Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria F. "Vicki" Jasper
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper

March 2, 1954-January 6, 2022

Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper, 67, of Milan, IL, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022 at her home.

Memorial visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, followed by a memorial celebration of Vicki's life at 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island on Friday, January 14. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Vicki was born March 2, 1954 in Rock Island, IL, a daughter of Victor and Bernadine Boesch Schaecher. She married Brian H. Jasper on May 26, 1973 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2015.

She worked in customer service for many years with A.T. & T., and later with MidAmerican Energy. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Amy Groene, Milan; Laura (David) Otten, Moline, Christopher Jasper, Milan and Steven Jasper, Milan; grandchildren, Lauren Groene and Liam Otten; siblings, Laurie Jones, Dallas, TX, Dan (Marilyn) Schaecher, Edwardsville, IL, Sue (Ron) Stritesky, Milan, Debbie Jasper, East Moline, Mary (Thomas) Pearson, Milan, Mike (Kim) Schaecher, Milan, Kevin (Beth) Schaecher, Dixon, IA, and Jon (Sue) Schaecher, Milan; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Beth (Rick) Ater, Rock Island, and Kathy Jasper, Moline.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband; parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fran and Mal Jasper; and brothers-in-law, Mark Jasper and Greg Jasper.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, IL
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kathy A Jasper
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results