Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper

March 2, 1954-January 6, 2022

At the family's request due to unanticipated events, memorial visitation and services for Victoria "Vicki" F. Jasper, of Milan, scheduled for Thursday, January 13, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, have been cancelled. Arrangements will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.