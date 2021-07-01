Violet Coussens

March 26, 1932-June 28, 2021

Violet Coussens, 89, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.

Violet was born March 26, 1932, in Moline, the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Johnson) Larson. She married James F. Coussens on May 17, 1952 in Moline. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2019. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Microform Equipment Operator.

Violet was a former member of St. Anne Church, East Moline, Hillcrest PTA, Hillcrest Brownies and Girl Scout Club, and the United Township Band Parents. She loved traveling, fishing, reading and playing Bingo.

Those left to honor her memory include her three daughters, Patricia Brinker, Rock Island, Donna Curtis, Richmond, MO and Linda Coussens, Kearney, MO; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.