Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Violet Coussens
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street
Moline, IL

Violet Coussens

March 26, 1932-June 28, 2021

Violet Coussens, 89, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.

Violet was born March 26, 1932, in Moline, the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Johnson) Larson. She married James F. Coussens on May 17, 1952 in Moline. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2019. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Microform Equipment Operator.

Violet was a former member of St. Anne Church, East Moline, Hillcrest PTA, Hillcrest Brownies and Girl Scout Club, and the United Township Band Parents. She loved traveling, fishing, reading and playing Bingo.

Those left to honor her memory include her three daughters, Patricia Brinker, Rock Island, Donna Curtis, Richmond, MO and Linda Coussens, Kearney, MO; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
DeRoo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DeRoo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.