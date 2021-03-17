Menu
Virgil Handel
Virgil Handel, 87, of Bloomington, previously of Mt. Carroll, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
Private Family Service
(Facebook live via https://www.facebook.com/groups/140872187926314, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Law-Jones Funeral Home - Mt. Carroll.
Jan and the Handel Family, thank you for sharing Virgil with us at ARC. He was a daily presence and a wonderful friend to everyone who got to know him. I'm happy I had 15 minutes with him after his second vaccine laughing and teasing the nurses. We're going to miss him greatly. Know that your ARC family is here for you. Rick
Rick Lewis
March 18, 2021
LeAnn, thinking of you and your family at the passing of you dad. Praying you find comfort in the cherished memories. He gave you the gift of love that you have shared and will continue to share with others. God bless you all!
Jennifer Huffman
March 18, 2021
