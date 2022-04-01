Virginia L. Hickok

February 8, 1929-March 27, 2022

NEW WINDSOR-Virginia L. Hickok of New Windsor, Illinois died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services will be held at New Windsor Presbyterian Church on Monday, April 11th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a time of food and fellowship. Burial is at Hopewell Cemetery – rural New Windsor. Visitation will be held 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church General Fund or the Hopewell Cemetery.

She was born February 8, 1929 in rural Preemption, Illinois – Bowling Township to Edwin and Mabel Grau Armstrong. Virginia was a homemaker and also helped her husband Wayne with chores around the farm. She even drove a tractor when needed. She raised a large garden and sweet corn patch – keeping the freezer filled to feed a family of four kids. Wayne and Virginia were married on October 10, 1948 at the Reynolds Methodist Church in Reynolds, Illinois. They had four children, Linda, Lorna, LuAnn, and Bill. Virginia was active in her community. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, served as an Elder at the Presbyterian Church where she became a member after she married Wayne. She volunteered with the ROAR Program at the Winola School, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 484 in New Windsor, was actively involved with the Mercer Health Foundation for several years and belonged to the Mercer County Homemakers Association, Country Gals 500 Club, and the Red Hat Society. Virginia was a very active seamstress, making dresses and wedding gowns for her daughters and many others. The hobby she most enjoyed was making wool braided rugs and kept a notebook describing the hundreds for rugs she made over the years. She also collected lots of jugs and birdhouses.

Survivors include her children: Linda (Rick) Wilson, The Villages, Florida, Lorna Mathews, Midway, Kentucky, LuAnn (Tom) Weldon, Amarillo, Texas, and Bill (Jenelle) Hickok, Tehachapi, California; grandchildren: Jennifer, Mitch, Ryan, Melanie, Shawn, Cody, Sheri, Bradley, Samantha, Devon, Dylan, Andrew, Layna, and Everett; great grandchildren: Lauren, Ellie, Morgan, Alex, Camryn, Tess, Rowan, Lane, Weyland, Brodey, Paisley, Madeline, Gus, Lily, Hunter, Emily, Paige, and Charlotte; great great grandchildren: Paisley and John Hollis; and brother: Bill Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents, brothers Donald, Myron, and Dean Armstrong, sister Carol Carlson, son-in-law Bill Mathews, and great grandson Lane Weldon.

