Virginia A. Wangelin
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Virginia A. Wangelin

February 8, 1936-March 22, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Virginia A. Wangelin, 86, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Genesis East, Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Pastor Scott Culley will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 Monday, March 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Virginia Ann Giesenhagen was born February 8, 1936 in Moline, Illinois; the daughter of Charles Giesenhagen and Helen (Wilkins) Koontz. She was a 1954 graduate of United Township High School. Virginia married Laurence "Bud" Wangelin in 1969 in New London, WIS. He passed October 23, 1999. She was a homemaker.

Virginia was a member of the Green Rock Free Will Baptist Church, Colona. She was an election judge for over 20 years. Virginia enjoyed crocheting, shopping, and traveling in their motor home. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, she loved her time spent with her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Julie) A. McNew, Moline, Charles H. (Chris) Wangelin, Hampton, Lisa S. (Terry) Thomas, Moline,

11 grandchildren, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Deborah Finch, Silvis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Giesenhagen and Helen Koontz, her husband, Laurence Wangelin, her son, Larry C. McNew, her sister, Marilyn Cox.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
