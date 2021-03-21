W. Terry White

April 2, 1947-March 18, 2021

MILAN-W. Terry White, 73, of Milan, IL, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021 at home.

No services are planned at this time. A family celebration of Terry's life will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund to be established for his grandchildren.

William Terry White was born April 2, 1947 in rural Winfield, Alabama, the son of Billie June and Orothy Jean Caddell White. He married Helen A. Johnston on June 11, 1977 in Milan, IL.

In earlier years, Terry was manager of the former Sandy's Drive-In, Macomb. He also was a carpenter. He later was a mainframe computer operator for Modern Woodmen, Rock Island, from which he retired.

Terry was an avid Crimson Tide/University of Alabama fan. Some of his favorite times were those spent with friends and family. He especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities.

Surviving are his wife, Helen, of Milan; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Melissa White, Morton, IL; grandchildren, Collins and Bryant White; sister, Jean (Chuck) Leaverton, Mesa, AZ; niece, Shari (Michael) Buchanan and family; nephew, Jeff Leaverton; sister-in-law, Betty Gauley; nephews-in-law and niece-in-law, Dean (Julie) Gauley, Donnie (Joche') Gauley, and Debbie (Tyler) Matlick, and their families; and numerous cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother and father.

