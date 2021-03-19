Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
W. Terry White
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL
W. Terry White, 73, of Milan,died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 19, 2021.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Modern Woodmen's retiree chapter (Summit Chapter 18111) expresses sincere condolences to Helen and all of Terry's family at his passing. Many are thinking of you with deep sympathy at this very sad time.
Summit Chapter 18111
March 19, 2021
