Wade L. Roberson, Sr.

November 29, 1945-June 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Wade L. Roberson, Sr., 75, of Rock Island, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Wade was born in Moline, Illinois on November 29, 1945, a son of Paul and Florence "Flo" Sallows Roberson. He married Bonnie Blocker on December 5, 1965 in Rock Island.

Wade started his working career alongside his father doing masonry work. He later worked thirty years as a Machinist for J & J Specialty and as a driver for Sexton Ford.

Wade was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and watching westerns and car racing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bonnie Roberson, Rock Island; children, Wade "Chip" Roberson, East Moline, Robert Roberson, Rock Island, John (Emily) Roberson, Muscatine and Michael Roberson, Galesburg; grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Erik and Micayla Roberson; siblings, Diane (Larry) Smith, Ward (Sherry) Roberson, Paulette Gunther and Amy Kresse; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Eric E. Roberson.

