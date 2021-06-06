Menu
Wade L. Roberson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Wade L. Roberson, Sr.

November 29, 1945-June 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Wade L. Roberson, Sr., 75, of Rock Island, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Wade was born in Moline, Illinois on November 29, 1945, a son of Paul and Florence "Flo" Sallows Roberson. He married Bonnie Blocker on December 5, 1965 in Rock Island.

Wade started his working career alongside his father doing masonry work. He later worked thirty years as a Machinist for J & J Specialty and as a driver for Sexton Ford.

Wade was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and watching westerns and car racing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bonnie Roberson, Rock Island; children, Wade "Chip" Roberson, East Moline, Robert Roberson, Rock Island, John (Emily) Roberson, Muscatine and Michael Roberson, Galesburg; grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Erik and Micayla Roberson; siblings, Diane (Larry) Smith, Ward (Sherry) Roberson, Paulette Gunther and Amy Kresse; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Eric E. Roberson.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Jun
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I know in my heart that mom (Lynne) met him at the gate with a big smile.
Kristina (Sam) Davis
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry about your loss. Our prayers will be with you.
Pam and Joe Huntley
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences to the Roberson family. Wade was a long time family friend.
Ron Rennick and Family
Friend
June 7, 2021
