Wally Chance

December 21, 1926-December 3, 2020

MILAN-Wally Chance, 93, of Milan, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Amber Ridge, Moline, due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

A drive-thru visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. The staff will direct you as you arrive. Please stay in your vehicles. Private graveside service will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Wally was born on December 21, 1926 in Alabama, the son of Hubert and Mary Lou "Doskie" (Hargett) Chance. He married Betty Sharp on August 14, 1954 in Rock Island, she passed in 2012. Wally was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Wally worked as a pipefitter for John Deere Co. retiring in 1985. Wally and his wife opened the Scamper In, Milan in November 1958 and he worked there part time doing maintenance until it close in 2016. He enjoyed listening to country/blue grass music and watching the University of Alabama play football on TV. During the summertime he loved to go boating and fishing with his friends.

Wally is survived by his children, Sandy (Don) McLean, East Moline, Tammy (Robert) McShane, Talala, Okla, Kevin (Dawn Harlow) Chance, Ind, and Brian Chance, Milan; 5 grandchildren; 1 step-grandson; 3 great grandchildren; and sister, Ruby Williams, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson; and several siblings.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Amber Ridge for their love and care for both Wally and family.

