Walter P. Blackard
Walter P. Blackard

September 5, 1959-

COAL VALLEY-Walter P. Blackard, 62 of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly in SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Heights, Missouri, while traveling with his wife.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Illinois City United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Kay Goodwin officiating. Burial is in Illinois City Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church

Walter Phillip Blackard was born September 5, 1959, in St,. Louis, Missouri, to Robert Sr. and Jeannette (Jenish) Blackard. He married Sandra Lea Morford on January 11, 1986, in Illinois City. Walt was the owner of A & J Real Estate Investment Corporation, and was a self-made entrepreneur who taught himself so many things. In addition to the church, he was a member of the Illinois Manufactured Housing Association, where he was a former director and chairman of the Legal and Zoning Committee. He was passionate about his career, proud of his pilot's license, was an avid water skier, and enjoyed boating and traveling. He especially loved spending time with his family, and helping other people any way he could.

Walt is survived by his wife, Sandy; two children and spouses, Amanda and Nate Hollbrook of Hawthorne, California, and Justin and Kattie Blackard of Coal Valley; two granddaughters, Aubree and Raelynn Blackard; and siblings, Robert Blackard Jr., Delbert Blackard, Laura Blackard, Jimmy Blackard, and Katie Cobb.

Walt's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 21, 2021.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Over the last thee plus decades I have many fond memories of Walt. Often thinking about the fun times we had when Walt and our friends Jim Helleny and Glenda Bruins flipped Repo Mobile Homes back in the 1980's and 90's. Walt was the delivery end of the process...always smiling and joking no matter how difficult the pick up and delivery was for him. The smiles continued over frequent after delivery dinners as well. In more recent years we connected by phone and relived memories and solved most of the problems of the MH business! In sadness I say Goodbye. Dennis Ohnstad
Dennis Ohnstad
Friend
December 22, 2021
