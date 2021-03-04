Menu
Walter R. Schweiss
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Walter R. Schweiss

November 21, 1937-March 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Walter R. Schweiss, 83, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Walter was born on November 21, 1937 in Davenport, a son of Edward and Grace (Williams) Schweiss. He married Carol Phelps on September 11, 1965 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on February 26, 2018. Walter worked as a press operator for Van Hoffman Graphics, Eldridge for 25 years. Walter enjoyed fishing, golf and yard work. He was a member of the North American Fishing Club. Walter was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his children, Victoria Spevak, Davenport, William Schweiss (Carmen Noska), Fairfax, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew (Kearisten) Whelan, Austin Whelan, Nathan Whelan (Alyssa Kooi); great grandchildren, Jensen, Allaina and Jaxson; brother, Edward Schweiss, Sterling; brothers in law and sisters in law, Michael and Ginger Phelps, Kenny and Peggy Laud and Teri Daniels; and several nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; brother and sister in law, Charles and Helen Schweiss; sister in law, Connie Schweiss; and his father in law and mother in law, William and Shirley Phelps.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
