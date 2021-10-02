Menu
Wanda Jean Larson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Wanda Jean Larson

August 19, 1938-September 30, 2021

PORT BYRON-Wanda Jean Larson, 83, of Port Byron, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at New Perspective Senior Living Center, in Silvis, Illinois. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. Masks will be required to attend. Memorials may be made to the Riverdale Education Foundation.

Wanda was born on August 19, 1938 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Cyriel and Martha (Hougas) DeCap. She graduated from Port Byron High School in 1956. Wanda married Wayne Larson on October 16, 1965 in Port Byron, IL. Prior to her marriage she worked at the Rock Island County Treasurer's office, and later as the Port Byron village clerk.

Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a beautiful view of the Mississippi River from her home and absolutely loved to just sit and watch the river go by.

Wanda is survived by her children, Karen (Mark) Searl, Port Byron, IL, Mark Larson, Hampton, IL; grandson John Searl, Port Byron; sisters, Dorothy Holst, Rose Mary (David) Tournear, Daniel (Kathy) DeCap; as well as several nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne, and a brother-in-law, Wayne Holst. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Oct
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
