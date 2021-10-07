Menu
Warren H. King
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Warren H. King

December 2, 1924-October 5, 2021

ALEDO-Warren H. King, 96 of Aledo, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 9th at 2:00 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Hamlet Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from Noon until 2 PM, prior to services. Memorials may be made to the King family or to the charity of your choice. The services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home facebook page.

Warren was born on December 2, 1924 to Stacy "Earl" & Velma Mae (Fowler) King. He married Lois Sheese on May 25, 1946 in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2009.

Warren was a lifelong farmer near Hamlet raising grain crops, cattle and hogs. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, horseshoeing, camping and dancing with Lois. When Lois became ill, he dedicated his time to caring for her. Warren was an avid card player and loved playing with his grandchildren and somehow would always come out the winner. He cherished the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Warren is survived by his 4 children and spouses: Judy & Dan "Pete" Swiger of Aledo; Warren, Jr. & Janice King of Alexis; Diana & Rick Kiddoo of Clayton, NC and Rick & Linda King of Aledo; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Giberson and husband, Jim of New London, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and siblings: Keith, Wayne, Aubrey and Alfred King and Muriel Carey and Maxine Stegall.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences left at speerfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 7, 2021.
We are so sad we can only be there in spirit. He was a very special man to us. Love and prayers to all of you
Steve and Lynne Sheese
October 9, 2021
Ed and Penny Jones (Symone)
October 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
LaVeta B. Bear
October 7, 2021
