Warren "Russ" Sellers

April 15, 1950-May 30, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Warren "Russ" Sellers, 71, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home. Visitation is 4-7 pm Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Russ was born on April 15, 1950 in Moline, the son of Warren E. and Genevieve (Beldin) Sellers. He graduated from Moline High School. He married Marilyn "Char" Morrison on June 17, 1972 in Moline. Russ owned and operated Empire Water Conditioning, and was a skilled handyman. He enjoyed conversation and was quick to help out a friend in need.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Char, daughters; Emily (Colin) Tate, Johnson City, TX, and Teresa (Dave) Myers, Phoenix, AZ, grandchildren; Caden Tate and Luna Myers and siblings; Dawn Maddox, East Moline, Bill (Debra) Sellers, Colona, Wes (Patty) Sellers, Moline and Wendy (Norm) Neely, Port Byron.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

