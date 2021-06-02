Menu
Warren "Russ" Sellers
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Warren "Russ" Sellers

April 15, 1950-May 30, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Warren "Russ" Sellers, 71, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home. Visitation is 4-7 pm Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Russ was born on April 15, 1950 in Moline, the son of Warren E. and Genevieve (Beldin) Sellers. He graduated from Moline High School. He married Marilyn "Char" Morrison on June 17, 1972 in Moline. Russ owned and operated Empire Water Conditioning, and was a skilled handyman. He enjoyed conversation and was quick to help out a friend in need.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Char, daughters; Emily (Colin) Tate, Johnson City, TX, and Teresa (Dave) Myers, Phoenix, AZ, grandchildren; Caden Tate and Luna Myers and siblings; Dawn Maddox, East Moline, Bill (Debra) Sellers, Colona, Wes (Patty) Sellers, Moline and Wendy (Norm) Neely, Port Byron.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest condolences to the Sellers family. Teresa, within every story you've shared about your father, he seemed like such a strong and hilarious man with a kind heart. Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Cara Eisinger
Other
June 11, 2021
Russ was a classmate from high school and a very good man..He attended many of our monthly Class of 68 lunches and always joined into our conversations..he will be missed...Prayers to the family...
guy l johnson
School
June 2, 2021
I got to know Russ through our monthly class luncheon And very glad I did since I don´t remember knowing him in high school. He will be missed. My sympathies to you Char, and all the family.
Linda Lootens
School
June 2, 2021
