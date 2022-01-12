Wayne A. Forgie, Sr.

June 1, 1928-January 10, 2022

MOLINE-Wayne A. Forgie, Sr., 93, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at home.

Services are 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 14, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday in CityView Celebrations (Lower Level) at Trimble Pointe. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Wayne Arnold Forgie was born June 1, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Lillian (LaGrange) Forgie. He married Beverly Lavine on July 13, 1957, in Moline. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Wayne worked 17 years at the Rock Island Lines as a machinist. He went on to work for International Harvester for 26 years, retiring in 1988 as a foreman.

He loved traveling and cruise ship vacations, casinos, and was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of over 64 years, Beverly; children, William Forgie of Greenfield, Indiana, Wayne (Jan) Forgie, Jr. of Reno, Nevada, Donald (Patty) Forgie of South Carolina, Micheal (Penny) Forgie of Greenfield, Daniel (Angel) Forgie of Milan, Ronald (Cindy) Forgie of Columbus, Georgia, and Steven (Laurie) Forgie of Omaha, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Lavine; and niece and nephew, Linda and Garry Behrendts. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Forgie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcella (Bill) Archer, Delores (Irvin) Hill; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty (Carl) Hungate and Burdette Lavine.

The family would like to give special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness and a special thank you to "Lo" Aguilar and Mike Buller.

