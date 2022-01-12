Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Wayne A. Forgie Sr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Wayne A. Forgie, Sr.

June 1, 1928-January 10, 2022

MOLINE-Wayne A. Forgie, Sr., 93, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at home.

Services are 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 14, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday in CityView Celebrations (Lower Level) at Trimble Pointe. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Wayne Arnold Forgie was born June 1, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Lillian (LaGrange) Forgie. He married Beverly Lavine on July 13, 1957, in Moline. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Wayne worked 17 years at the Rock Island Lines as a machinist. He went on to work for International Harvester for 26 years, retiring in 1988 as a foreman.

He loved traveling and cruise ship vacations, casinos, and was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of over 64 years, Beverly; children, William Forgie of Greenfield, Indiana, Wayne (Jan) Forgie, Jr. of Reno, Nevada, Donald (Patty) Forgie of South Carolina, Micheal (Penny) Forgie of Greenfield, Daniel (Angel) Forgie of Milan, Ronald (Cindy) Forgie of Columbus, Georgia, and Steven (Laurie) Forgie of Omaha, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Lavine; and niece and nephew, Linda and Garry Behrendts. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Forgie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcella (Bill) Archer, Delores (Irvin) Hill; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty (Carl) Hungate and Burdette Lavine.

The family would like to give special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness and a special thank you to "Lo" Aguilar and Mike Buller.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
CityView Celebrations (Lower Level)
Trimble Pointe, IL
Jan
14
Service
12:30p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy on your loss, Prayers of comfort and peace for the family. Wayne was a good friend and a great foreman to work for. He will be sorely missed.
Merle Loete
Work
January 14, 2022
