Wayne O. Ludwig

August 17, 1931-July 1, 2021

GENESEO-Wayne O. Ludwig, 89, of Geneseo, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Stephen M. Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Geneseo VFW – Don Cherry Post 5083. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be made to Aisle of Flags - Geneseo.

Wayne was born August 17, 1931, the son of Edgar and Katherine (Dornbusch) Ludwig. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He then went to Moline Community College from 1954 – 1956. On February 17, 1957, he married Helen McKinzie. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2020. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with his family. Wayne was a territory sales manager for Nelson & Bollen Feedmill, Gooch and ADM from 1956- 1988. He then worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation and later for Pinks Bus Service. He served as alderman on the Geneseo City Council for over 20 years, serving on the Administrative Services board, Public Utilities board, and Water/Sewer board. He was a member of the Geneseo VFW – Don Cherry Post 5083.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Brenda Martins of Raleigh, NC, and Marta (Sal) Gallagher of Coal Valley; son, Brian (Rhonda) Ludwig of Geneseo; grandchildren, Morgan Ketner of Bettendorf, IA, Tom (Megan) Peal of Davenport, IA, and Lauren Ludwig of Geneseo; great-grandsons, Griffin Ketner and Jack Peal; and a great grandson on the way; nephews John Ludwig, Richard Ludwig, and Terry Ludwig; and sister-in-law, Dixie Lund.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Katherine; his wife, Helen; brother John "Jack" Ludwig; and a son-in-law, Craig Martens.