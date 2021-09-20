Wayne C. Taube

September 5, 1937-September 17, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Wayne C. Taube, 84, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, Illinois.

Visitation is 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Cremation will follow services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, with burial in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Wayne's memory.

Wayne Carl Taube was born September 5, 1937, in Moline, Illinois, to Carl Edward and Beryle Lauretta (Utts) Taube. He graduated from Moline High School in 1955. He married Mary Joanne Lees on July 20, 1956, in Coal Valley.

He worked at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, and Cooper Development Corporation in Monrovia, before beginning his career as a journeyman roofer. He was a roofer with Local 32 Roofers Union for 33 years, retiring in 1993.

Wayne was a member of AARP and the National Hot Rod Association. He was active in drag racing in the Midwest for over 30 years and shot in pik leagues for several years. He also enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard.

Wayne is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Mary; three sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Tara Taube of Coal Valley, Christopher and Debbi Taube of Coal Valley, and Kelly Wayne and Ila Taube of San Tan Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Ryan (Marley) Taube of Osco, Illinois, Brittany Taube of Coal Valley, Brian Taube of San Tan Valley, and Zachary (Melissa) Taube of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Harper, Hadley, and Harlow Taube, and Beckham Taube; and a sister-in-law, Carole Taube of Coal Valley. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Taube.

