Wendy Larson Simmon

August 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Wendy Larson Simmon, age 68, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital in Rock Island after an illness of several months.

A Family Visitation was held at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids on August 26, 2020, followed by graveside burial.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th Street, East Moline, Illinois 61244.

A complete obituary can be read online at www.cedarmemorial.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 1, 2020.
