Wendy J. Walker

July 29, 1960-December 30, 2021

Wendy J. Walker, age 61, of New Windsor, IL. passed away Thursday December 30, 2021, in her home. Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be Saturday January 8, 2022, in the New Windsor Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorials in her name may be sent to the family. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at petersonwallinknox.com.

Wendy was born July 29, 1960, in Moline, IL to Dean and Marlene West Hall. She graduated from Winola High School and married Joseph A. Walker January 26, 1980, in New Windsor.

Wendy was a kind, soft hearted, gentle soul whose family meant everything to her. She loved family dinners, going out to eat, yard sales and music. She was always there to help people in times of need and adored her grandchildren. She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran church in New Windsor.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, her children, Olivia (Todd) Eberts and Ryan Walker both of New Windsor, 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Landen and Lydia, a sister Julie (Tom) Thompson of New Windsor and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents preceded her in death.