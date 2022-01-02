Menu
Wendy J. Walker
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Wendy J. Walker

July 29, 1960-December 30, 2021

Wendy J. Walker, age 61, of New Windsor, IL. passed away Thursday December 30, 2021, in her home. Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be Saturday January 8, 2022, in the New Windsor Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorials in her name may be sent to the family. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at petersonwallinknox.com.

Wendy was born July 29, 1960, in Moline, IL to Dean and Marlene West Hall. She graduated from Winola High School and married Joseph A. Walker January 26, 1980, in New Windsor.

Wendy was a kind, soft hearted, gentle soul whose family meant everything to her. She loved family dinners, going out to eat, yard sales and music. She was always there to help people in times of need and adored her grandchildren. She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran church in New Windsor.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, her children, Olivia (Todd) Eberts and Ryan Walker both of New Windsor, 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Landen and Lydia, a sister Julie (Tom) Thompson of New Windsor and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents preceded her in death.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
New Windsor Cemetery
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your families loss. I had no idea till today. All though I really didn't know Wendy much, I do remember seeing her at yard sales. I grew up with Joe, and want you to know your in my thoughts and prayers.
Jerri Curtis
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sympathies to the family. Wendy was a beautiful soul. We always spoke when we saw one another especially at yard sales. She was a gem. God Bless you all
Roxanne Bringolf
January 2, 2022
