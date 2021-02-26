Menu
Wilbur A. Beuseling
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Wilbur A. Beuseling

December 28, 1924-February 24, 2021

GENESEO-Wilbur A. Beuseling, 96, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00, prior to the Mass at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to COVID regulations, masks and social distancing when possible is required. Memorials may be directed to Geneseo Ambulance Service and St. Jude Hospital.

Wilbur was born December 28, 1924, the son of Francis and Celina (Martens) Beuseling, in rural Atkinson. He attended Spring Creek School and graduated from Geneseo High School in 1942. On June 3, 1950, Wilbur married Helen Moens at a service held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atkinson. He loved farming and it was his life. He farmed the same farm in the Cambridge area until his retirement in 1991 when he moved to Geneseo. Wilbur was a lifetime member of the Henry County Farm Bureau and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He enjoyed bowling and was very proud of his 1971 Singles Champion trophy. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. His real pride and joy was his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that he adored with all his heart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Helen, Geneseo; daughter, Kaye (Clyde) Maertens, Cambridge; Son, Bruce (Lisa) Beuseling of Cambridge; grandchildren, Todd Maertens, Kurt (Jennifer) Maertens, Brad (Jennifer) Maertens, Kevin Beuseling, and Laura Beuseling; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Maertens, Baby Boy Maertens (due in March), Ayla Maertens, and Emmalyn Maertens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Celina; and brothers, Raymond, Francis, Thomas, and John "Jack" Beuseling.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Geneseo, IL
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
