Wilhelmina "Mina" Fenton

May 16, 1930-October 2, 2021

MILAN-Wilhelmina "Mina" Fenton, 91, of Milan, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, Milan or to the Mayo Clinic.

Mina was born on May 16, 1930 in Moline, the daughter of Joseph Arthur and Mary (Kell) Young. She married Neven Fenton on December 10, 1949 in Rock Island. Mina was an active member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Milan, her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed baking, traveling, and going to the casino. Mina loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Mina is survived by her children, Diana (Paul) Berube, Taylor Ridge, Theresa (Mark) Groman, Orion, Gary Fenton, Orion, and Sharon (David) Ellison, Moline; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Young; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neven Fenton; parents; daughter, Cheryl Logue; and sisters, Irene Curry and Armeta Jones.

