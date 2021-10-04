Menu
Wilhelmina "Mina" Fenton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Wilhelmina "Mina" Fenton

May 16, 1930-October 2, 2021

MILAN-Wilhelmina "Mina" Fenton, 91, of Milan, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, Milan or to the Mayo Clinic.

Mina was born on May 16, 1930 in Moline, the daughter of Joseph Arthur and Mary (Kell) Young. She married Neven Fenton on December 10, 1949 in Rock Island. Mina was an active member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Milan, her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed baking, traveling, and going to the casino. Mina loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Mina is survived by her children, Diana (Paul) Berube, Taylor Ridge, Theresa (Mark) Groman, Orion, Gary Fenton, Orion, and Sharon (David) Ellison, Moline; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Young; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neven Fenton; parents; daughter, Cheryl Logue; and sisters, Irene Curry and Armeta Jones.

Online condolences may be left to Mina's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave, Milan, IL
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave, Milan, IL
My heartfelt sympathy is with all of you during this time. Your mother was a beautiful and kind woman. May you find comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Kaelyn Suman-Bush
Other
October 4, 2021
