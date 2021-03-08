To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
3 Entries
Louise: Prayers and cares as you go forward as well. in your walks lifetime.
Irving Landry
March 10, 2021
Jack and I times together and apart. Enjoyed watching kids and grandkids grow older in their young lives to adulthood. He being there loving father. me being their WalkDad. or Granpa's love them all now and forever. in Jesus name: amen.