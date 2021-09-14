Menu
Willard Jerry Mayhugh
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL

Willard Jerry Mayhugh

June 23, 1942-September 6, 2021

Mr. Willard Jerry Mayhugh, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born June 23, 1942, in Burlington, Iowa to Willard and Marjorie Mayhugh.

Mr. Mayhugh is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Opal Mayhugh; daughter, Michelle Mayhugh Grant (Jack); granddaughter, Ashley Mayhugh Schimanski (Daniel); three grandsons, Cristan Mayhugh, David Schwartz (Crystal), Jacob Tyler Mayhugh; two great granddaughters, Breanna Mayhugh and Izabella Cantu; two great grandsons, Nathaniel Schwartz and Thomas Schwartz; daughter-in-law, Catherine Mayhugh; two brothers, Merle Mayhugh (Peggy), James Mayhugh (Kathy); sister, Patricia Ray (Don) and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mayhugh is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Mayhugh and his parents, Willard and Marjorie Mayhugh.

Mr. Mayhugh served in the United States Army, serving in Germany for several years. He retired after 30 years with John Deere Harvester Works. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10:30AM until 11:30AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:30AM in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Lucille Gosa and Brother Robert May officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral home will be in charge of all local arrangements.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road, Tallassee, AL
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
