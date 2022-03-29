William S. "Bill" Beam

December 14, 1945-March 26, 2022

MOLINE-William S. "Bill" Beam, 76, of Moline, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12 pm, service to follow.

Bill was born on December 14, 1945 in Quincy, IL, the son of William A. and Amelia A. (Zengel) Beam. He married Nancy Brooks Hoane on August 23, 1974 in Moline.

Bill Beam was a graduate of Alleman High School. He worked for years in the risk management and insurance field. He served as past President of the Illinois Independent Insurance Agents and past President of the Moline Jaycees.

He had many lifelong friends and an adoring family he loved to spend time with. Bill had a passion for reading about American History and Abraham Lincoln. One of his favorite pastimes was antiquing with Nancy. He was an amazing story teller that could make history come alive. He was known for his sense of humor and his laugh was contagious.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Nancy; children, Robert (Ana) Hoane, Austin, TX; Tammy (Chris) Minuti, Chicago; Kimberly Morey, Los Angeles, CA; Tony (Rhonda) Beam, Bayfield, CO; W. Stuart (Meghan) Beam, Kannapolis, NC; Amanda Beam, Phoenix, AZ and grandchildren, Andrea, Erica, Kaitlin, Bobby, Michael, Matthew, Makaela, Megan, Atlee and Deven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Amelia; brother, Robert Beam and sister, Shirley Johnson.

