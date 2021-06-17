Menu
William T. "Bill" Bowser
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

William T. "Bill" Bowser

October 5, 1934-June 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William T. "Bill" Bowser, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home after losing a hard fought battle with Parkinson's, Dementia, and Myasthenia Gravis. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be private. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, Moline.

Bill was born on October 5, 1934, in Rock Island, one of nine children of the late John Thomas and Mayme Irene (Lutz) Bowser. He married Irene DeLoose on June 21, 1958 in Rock Island. Bill worked as a foreman at Roth Tank Company for many years. He later worked as a CNA at Trinity Hospital and also cared for the late Richard and Elsie Von Maur for many years. Bill mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish Bill's memory include his wife of 62 years, Irene; daughter, Connie (Mark) Damewood, Rock Island; grandchildren, Ryan (Meaghan) Damewood, Andrew (Alyssa Forbes) Damewood, Tosha (Tim) Ross, Ashley Bowser, and Tiffany (Sam Baxter) Bowser; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Mark Bowser.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God be close to you now, for strength and comfort. May His peace overflow in the days to come. Uncle Billy always had a smile on his face whenever I saw him. He was good man and I am honored to have him as my Uncle. In Christ´s love Greg & Tracy Karenke
Greg Karenke & Tracy Albertson-Karenke
Family
June 22, 2021
