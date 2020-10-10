William C. Taylor

February 11, 1948-October 3, 2020

CLAYPOOL-William C. "Bill" Taylor, 72, of Claypool passed away October 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born in Aberdeen, Washington, to Albert and Wanda (McMurray) Taylor.

Bill married his childhood sweetheart, Jean Heimburger in 1969. Together, they led a very adventurous life for nearly 60 years.

Bill was an avid reader and an exceptional cook. He enjoyed camping, kayaking and traveling with Jeannie. They "paddled"/boated 43 of the 50 states and Canada together.

Bill had a long career in foundry work starting at Richland Center Foundry, Wisconsin. His career also included time at Blackhawk Foundry, Iowa, Frazier & Frazier Industries, Texas. and finally retiring after working at Fort Wayne Foundry, Indiana. Bill went on to work for Warsaw Community Schools Transportation as a school bus driver up until his passing.

Bill is survived by his wife Jean; children, William Taylor Jr. of South Dakota, Travis Taylor of California, Shane (Danise) Taylor of Illinois, Tess (Mike) Funaro of Tennessee; nine grandchildren, including Michael Funaro of New York, Dominic Funaro of Illinois, and Baily Taylor of Illinois ; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Debbie (Terry) Stevens of Illinois and two very special nieces, Gina (Frankie) Martin of New Mexico and Cary Taylor and her fiancé Maggie Guzman of Florida.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenny, Gary and Albert.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bill Taylor may be directed to Elara Caring, 2515 North Bendix Drive, #103, South Bend, Indiana 46628.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later time in Illinois.

Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service of Warsaw was entrusted with the care of Bill Taylor. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www.heritage-fcs.com/listings.