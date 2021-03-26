William "Bill" D. Elliott

May 18, 1955-March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William "Bill" D. Elliott, 65, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and can also be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to start an education fund for his grandsons.

Bill was born on May 18, 1955 in Moline, the son of Arnold and Mary (Knowlton) Elliott. He worked in the insurance field, sales and previously owned Appliances Plus. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

Bill is survived by his significant other, Chuck Bock; daughter, Mariann (Shawn) Stanforth; grandsons, Eli John and Alec David Stanforth; sister, Kathy Gooch; and cousin, Karen Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Elliott; and close friend and mother of his children, Deborah Elliott.

