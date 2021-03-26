Menu
William D. "Bill" Elliott
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

William "Bill" D. Elliott

May 18, 1955-March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William "Bill" D. Elliott, 65, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and can also be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to start an education fund for his grandsons.

Bill was born on May 18, 1955 in Moline, the son of Arnold and Mary (Knowlton) Elliott. He worked in the insurance field, sales and previously owned Appliances Plus. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

Bill is survived by his significant other, Chuck Bock; daughter, Mariann (Shawn) Stanforth; grandsons, Eli John and Alec David Stanforth; sister, Kathy Gooch; and cousin, Karen Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Elliott; and close friend and mother of his children, Deborah Elliott.

Online condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
