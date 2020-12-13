William E. "Bill" Hawotte Sr.

August 25, 1923-December 11, 2020

Funeral services for William E. "Bill" Hawotte Sr., 97, of Rock Island, formerly of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Mr. Hawotte died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Bill was born August 25, 1923, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Cecil and Irene (Hall) Hawotte. He served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during WWII, in the Fourteenth Air Force and was associated with Flying Tigers. He married Irma E. Fonteyne September 20, 1941, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Moline. He worked for Humphrys Metal Foundry Rock Island, Skelly Oil, Moline, and retired from John Deere Plow Planter, Moline. During retirement Bill helped at the Van Hoe Funeral Home driving limousines. Bill and Irma had just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary. Irma died September 23, 2020. They were life members of Christ the King Catholic Church. Bill was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the VFW. He enjoyed camping, fishing and had run the Bix several times well into his 70's.

Survivors include children, Bill (Kay) Hawotte Jr., Andalusia, IL, Daniel (Barbara) Hawotte, Moline, Judy Hawotte, Moline, Cynthia (Joe) Hawotte, Madison, AL, and Rick (Patti) Hawotte, The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Douglas, Jeffrey, Leslie, Andrea, Brian, Michele, Lori, Cari, Todd, and Tara; 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Lynn Sedam; sister, Patricia (Robert) Norton; and brother, Jack (Donna) Hawotte.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

