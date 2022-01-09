Menu
William L. Hays
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

William L. Hays

February 5, 1933-January 5, 2022

MATHERVILLE-William L. Hays, 88, of Matherville, Illinois died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

Private services were held on Saturday, January 8th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial was in Viola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Mercer County Animal Shelter.

William was born February 5, 1933 in New Boston, Illinois the son of Walter and Jeanette Johnson Hays. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1954. On July 5, 1957 he married Sheila Lindburg in Tupelo, Mississippi. Bill worked as a mechanic at John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 1989. Bill enjoyed fishing and boating.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 65 years, Sheila Hays; children: Christine (Bob Jr.) Breshears, Deborah Barnes (Jeff Ziemer), and Andi (Lyle) Schnowske; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son in law: Joseph Barnes, and 4 siblings.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
