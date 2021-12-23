William H. Humphrey

August 20, 1932-December 21, 2021

William H. Humphrey, 89, of East Moline, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Park Vista of East Moline.

A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Entombment, with military honors presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. A celebration of life will be scheduled for spring 2022.

William was born on August 20, 1932, in Moline, the son of William and Gladys (Rumler) Humphrey. He was a 1951 graduate of Alleman High School. William married Mary Rita Pingel on November 22, 1952, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

William served in the U. S. Navy Reserve April 1950 to September 1961. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1990 after 32 years of service as a Program Analyst. Upon his retirement, he worked at Saukie and Highland Springs golf courses until 2009. William enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in the projects he made for his family.

William was active in scouting serving as an assistant scout leader of Explorer Post 109, Sacred Heart, Moline, from 1948-1951 and held leadership positions in Cub Scout Pack 212/Boy Scout Troop 212 in Milan from 1962-1967. From 1963-1970 he served as farm Director, coach and president for the Milan Little League. William was the Little League District 5 Assistant Administrator from 1971-1972 and Administrator from 1972-1992. In 1972 he was asked by Milan Mayor Frank Tynatishon to head up a group to organize a Girls Softball program and served as the first president. William also served a stint on the Milan Park Board and later as Emergency Service Disaster Coordinator. In 1967 he was honored with the Milan Jaycees first "Distinguished Service Award and in 2005 William was the Milan Indian Summer Festival Co-Parade Marshall.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Rita; sister, Sharon Calkins, Oro Valley, AZ; brother, Gerald Humphrey, Tucson, AZ; children, Douglas (Julie) Humphrey, Milan, Kevin (Kitty) Humphrey, Milan, Pam (Ron) Brown, Rock Island, Brian (Josh) Humphrey, Seattle, WA, Elizabeth (Dave) Holland, Delavan, IL; grandchildren, Chad (Maggie) Humphrey, Heath, TX, Blake (Jackie) Humphrey, Milan, David (Ashley) Rowatt, Rock Island, Molly (Jon) Rohwer, St Mary's, GA, Keith (Jackie) Rowatt, Carpentersville, IL, Nicholas (Kari) Thoren, Davenport, Riley (Emilee) Close, Moline, David Holland III, Delavan, IL, Damian (Alicia) Brown, Eldridge, Austin (Sarah) Torres (New Windsor, NY); great grandchildren, Annalise, Cole, Connor Humphrey, Heath, TX, Campbell, Colby Humphrey, Milan, Mackenzie, Logan Rowatt, Rock Island, Brody, Zoey, Sydney Rohwer (St Mary's GA), Bjorn Thoren, Davenport, William Close, Moline, Brandon Brown (Eldridge), Autumn, Maddison Torres (New Windsor, NY).

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law, Jeanette, brother in law, Earl.

William's family would like to sincerely thank Heartland Hospice Group, Davenport and Park Vista for the outstanding care they have provided.

Memorials can be directed to St Ambrose Church, Milan and Heartland Hospice, Davenport.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.