Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William H. Humphrey
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

William H. Humphrey

August 20, 1932-December 21, 2021

William H. Humphrey, 89, of East Moline, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Park Vista of East Moline.

A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Entombment, with military honors presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. A celebration of life will be scheduled for spring 2022.

William was born on August 20, 1932, in Moline, the son of William and Gladys (Rumler) Humphrey. He was a 1951 graduate of Alleman High School. William married Mary Rita Pingel on November 22, 1952, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

William served in the U. S. Navy Reserve April 1950 to September 1961. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1990 after 32 years of service as a Program Analyst. Upon his retirement, he worked at Saukie and Highland Springs golf courses until 2009. William enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in the projects he made for his family.

William was active in scouting serving as an assistant scout leader of Explorer Post 109, Sacred Heart, Moline, from 1948-1951 and held leadership positions in Cub Scout Pack 212/Boy Scout Troop 212 in Milan from 1962-1967. From 1963-1970 he served as farm Director, coach and president for the Milan Little League. William was the Little League District 5 Assistant Administrator from 1971-1972 and Administrator from 1972-1992. In 1972 he was asked by Milan Mayor Frank Tynatishon to head up a group to organize a Girls Softball program and served as the first president. William also served a stint on the Milan Park Board and later as Emergency Service Disaster Coordinator. In 1967 he was honored with the Milan Jaycees first "Distinguished Service Award and in 2005 William was the Milan Indian Summer Festival Co-Parade Marshall.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Rita; sister, Sharon Calkins, Oro Valley, AZ; brother, Gerald Humphrey, Tucson, AZ; children, Douglas (Julie) Humphrey, Milan, Kevin (Kitty) Humphrey, Milan, Pam (Ron) Brown, Rock Island, Brian (Josh) Humphrey, Seattle, WA, Elizabeth (Dave) Holland, Delavan, IL; grandchildren, Chad (Maggie) Humphrey, Heath, TX, Blake (Jackie) Humphrey, Milan, David (Ashley) Rowatt, Rock Island, Molly (Jon) Rohwer, St Mary's, GA, Keith (Jackie) Rowatt, Carpentersville, IL, Nicholas (Kari) Thoren, Davenport, Riley (Emilee) Close, Moline, David Holland III, Delavan, IL, Damian (Alicia) Brown, Eldridge, Austin (Sarah) Torres (New Windsor, NY); great grandchildren, Annalise, Cole, Connor Humphrey, Heath, TX, Campbell, Colby Humphrey, Milan, Mackenzie, Logan Rowatt, Rock Island, Brody, Zoey, Sydney Rohwer (St Mary's GA), Bjorn Thoren, Davenport, William Close, Moline, Brandon Brown (Eldridge), Autumn, Maddison Torres (New Windsor, NY).

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law, Jeanette, brother in law, Earl.

William's family would like to sincerely thank Heartland Hospice Group, Davenport and Park Vista for the outstanding care they have provided.

Memorials can be directed to St Ambrose Church, Milan and Heartland Hospice, Davenport.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home
201 E. 4th Ave, Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.