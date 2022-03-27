Menu
William H. Humphrey
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

William H. Humphrey

December 21, 2021

EAST MOLINE-William H. Humphrey, 89, of East Moline, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Park Vista of East Moline.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial and celebration of William's life will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 312 1st Street W., Milan. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Memorials may be made to St Ambrose Church, Milan and Heartland Hospice, Davenport.

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2022.
